El Toro roller coaster set to reopen at Six Flags Great Adventure after malfunction in 2022

OCEAN COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Ocean County is reopening this weekend for the first time in 10 months.

The ride was shut down last summer for a malfunction that injured 14 people.

The giant wooden roller coaster, El Toro, is set to reopen on Saturday.

In August 2022, inspectors deemed the ride "structurally compromised," with damage to the track support columns.

The ride features a 176-foot drop and goes up to 70 mph, according to officials.

The 14 people injured on the ride were all released from the hospital shortly after the malfunction, officials said.