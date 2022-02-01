FYI Philly

Chinatown spots to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Philadelphia

By Natalie Jason
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Chinese New Year falls on February 1 this year, with 2022 bringing in the year of the Tiger.

In Asian culture, there's also a Vietnamese New Year, a Korean New Year, and more. All adhere to the Lunar calendar, so the date changes every year based on the phase of the moon.

If you want to celebrate the Lunar New Year with a great meal, you can head to Chinatown and try 'Shanghai-style' pork soup dumplings -- filled with meat and broth -- at Dim Sum Garden.

At Nan Zhou Hand-Drawn Noodles, you can try dishes made with hand-drawn noodles, a method that uses a special stretching technique.

Also in Chinatown is Chuan Kee, where they specialize in the Chinese skewer experience.

Vietnam Restaurant and Cafe has locations in Chinatown and University City, started by the Lai family who fled Vietnam in the seventies, and who continue their legacy of traditional 'Vietnamese home cooking."

Dishes from Dim Sum Garden in Chinatown.


Dim Sum Garden | Facebook | Instagram

1020 Race Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-873-0258

Nan Zhou Hand Drawn Noodle House | Facebook | Instagram
1022 Race Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-923-1550

Chuan Kee Skewer & Hotpot | Facebook | Instagram

927 Race Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
267-318-7532

Vietnam Restaurant & Cafe | Facebook | Instagram
816 S. 47th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
215-729-0260
