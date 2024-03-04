Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine signing bottles of his liquor at PHS Philadelphia Flower Show

The PHS Philadelphia Flower Show runs from March 2-10 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Flower Show runs until March 10 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center and on Tuesday, March 5, celebrity chef Robert Irvine will be there to sign bottles of his Irvine's Vodka and Gin.

In addition to his restaurants and his television shows, the chef and philanthropist is also co-owner of the Lansdale-based Boardroom Spirits.

He says the gin from their local distillery is a perfect fit.

"The gin is so special," he says. "It's American Dry Gin with 13 botanicals that I actually use in the kitchen. I even went as far as Sri Lanka to get the cinnamon."

Irvine says he has so many local connections, from his Beats 'n Eats charity event every November, to his annual co-hosting duties for 6abc's broadcast of the Philadelphia Veterans Parade.

He says he loves coming to the Philadelphia Flower Show because he gets to meet his fans and friends here face to face.

He also gets to talk about the work he's most passionate about: helping our veterans. Sales of his vodka and gin fuel that mission.

"I truly believe that our liquor is a force of good," Irvine says. "A portion of all our proceeds goes to Robert Irvine Foundation to take care of our men and women of the cloth in our nation. It also helps our first responders. That means doctors, nurses, firefighters, teachers, and police officers."

Irvine will be signing bottles of his Irvine's Vodka and Gin at the Philadelphia Flower Show Tuesday, March 5 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the onsite Fine Wine & Good Spirits store.

For more information on the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show and this special bottle signing event, visit PHSonline.org.