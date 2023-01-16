Restaurant Week kicks off in Center City. Here's a full list of participating restaurants

More than 90 restaurants will showcase their best dishes in a prix-fixe, three-course menu.

More than 90 restaurants will showcase their best dishes in a prix-fixe, three-course menu. The event runs through Saturday, January 28.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Center City District Restaurant Week kicked off on Sunday.

Options include $40 dinners and $25 lunches, which can be enjoyed indoors, outdoors or by taking out at select locations.

Pizzeria Vetri is one of the restaurants participating.

"It's a fantastic deal. You can get a great taste of a little bit of everything from our menu, especially if you come at night -- you get an appetizer, you get a salad, you get a pizza, you get a dessert. I mean how much better can that be?" said Giuseppe Gramegna, manager of Pizzeria Vetri Center City.

Menu and reservation information for participating restaurants can be found at ccdrestaurantweek.com.