Philadelphia officials launch independent study on impact of proposed 76ers arena

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia officials say they will conduct an independent study looking into the impact the proposed 76ers' arena could have on Center City and surrounding communities.

The evaluation will be done with third-party consultants. Officials say they'll look into economic impact, urban planning, parking, and traffic.

The $1 billion proposed project, dubbed 76 Place, would be on Market Street between 10th and 11th streets.

The project faces strong opposition from the Chinatown community.

Top concerns include the deterioration of Chinatown's culture, parking and traffic congestion, and increasing rent.

Demolition for the proposed area would start in 2026, construction in 2028, and open in September 2031.

Action News' Nydia Han recently sat down with people on both sides of the debate to understand the issues and what Chinatown means to the community.

