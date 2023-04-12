WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Philadelphia officials launch independent study on impact of proposed 76ers arena

Officials say they'll look into economic impact, urban planning, parking, and traffic.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, April 12, 2023 10:20PM
Philadelphia officials launch study on impact of proposed 76ers arena
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia officials launch study on impact of proposed 76ers arena

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia officials say they will conduct an independent study looking into the impact the proposed 76ers' arena could have on Center City and surrounding communities.

The evaluation will be done with third-party consultants. Officials say they'll look into economic impact, urban planning, parking, and traffic.

The $1 billion proposed project, dubbed 76 Place, would be on Market Street between 10th and 11th streets.

The project faces strong opposition from the Chinatown community.

Top concerns include the deterioration of Chinatown's culture, parking and traffic congestion, and increasing rent.

Demolition for the proposed area would start in 2026, construction in 2028, and open in September 2031.

Action News' Nydia Han recently sat down with people on both sides of the debate to understand the issues and what Chinatown means to the community.

You can learn more here.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW