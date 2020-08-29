Weather continues to leave outdoor dining concerns for restaurant owners

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6369435" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> West Chester shut down four blocks of the popular restaurant strip for its "open-air market."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- All of the recent rain has been yet another bump in the road for restaurant owners in Philadelphia.While there are limits for outdoor seating, Steve Vasiliadis, owner of Bodega Bad and Kitchen says he is fed up."Yesterday and today, I'm not as upset with Governor Wolf, I'm more upset with Mother Nature," said Vasiliadis.Vasiliadis says he's constantly had people sitting down to eat, and then leave because of weather conditions.With indoor dining set to resume in Philadelphia on September 8, Vasiliadis says he's not even looking forward to it because of the limited seating capacity.He adds at this point, it's costing him more to keep his restaurant open with few customers.West Chester, Pa. shuts down busy street for outdoor dining