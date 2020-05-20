Philadelphia police release video of suspect in Center City swastika graffiti

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted for spray painting swastikas on Center City buildings.At 1:20 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the area of 2000 Market Street for a report of vandalism.Arriving officers found two swastikas on the building outside of Coventry Deli.While looking around the area, they found more graffiti including another swastika on the newsstand in the 1900 block of Market.Another one was found painted on a building under construction at 2300 Market.The suspect caught on surveillance video is described as a white or Hispanic male, 20 to 30 years old, wearing a black t-shirt with a logo on the back, tan pants, and white sneakers.Anyone with information should call Central Detective Decision at 215-686-3047.