Restaurant Week kicks off in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sunday marks the start of Center City Restaurant Week, a bi-annual tradition in the city where eateries offer deals for diners.

Center City District says 116 restaurants are participating in the promotion, which runs from January 21st to February 3rd.

Most restaurants are offering a fixed, three-course dinner option for $45 per person. Some other restaurants have a premium upgrade for $60.

Diners who prefer to go out to lunch instead can enjoy a two-course meal for $20 at participating restaurants.

At Red Owl Tavern near Independence Mall, staff hopes to attract tourists and residents alike.

"I think being able to have a deal and a set price allows people to check things out, experience more in our city," said Kristen Muldoon, the Assistant General Manager there.

"This is our opportunity to showcase just how vibrant and exciting Center City is, said Michelle Shannon, the Vice President of Marketing for Center City District.

She says the impact of these few weeks goes far beyond food sales; it boosts the economy of the whole city.

"It is also an opportunity for our boutiques and other services, salons, etc. for exposure," she said.

It's also increasing traffic during a traditionally slower time for business.

"It's hopefully increasing January business," said Qamara Edwards, the director of food and beverage at Square 1682.

Sunday, both the bar and tables filled up quickly with brunch lovers. Staff say they see a huge boost in January sales during these next two weeks, and they're ready for the rush.

"We all know that January is a time to start off fresh and so we look to kick off our restaurant week menu with people really excited about healthy choices and coming back in and enjoying life again," said Edwards.

If you're planning on driving into Center City, some garages are offering a $10 deal for restaurant week.

Because this is a popular time to go out, restaurants are recommending patrons book a reservation before coming.