Center City Restaurant Week returns with deals at more than 100 restaurants

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Center City District Restaurant Week runs through February 3 with more than 100 participating restaurants offering special deals and exclusive menus for the event.

The deal includes a 3-course Prix Fix dinner menu for $45 at most restaurants.

Some of the participating restaurants are offering a premium deal that is $60 for dinner.

Lunch is also an option, with a 2-course menu being offered for $20.

There are also parking deals with participating garages offering Restaurant Week attendees $10 parking during the event.

Center City District Restaurant Week | Facebook | Instagram

Runs January 21, 2024 - February 3, 2024 | Parking Info