  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Center City Restaurant Week returns with deals at more than 100 restaurants

ByTimothy Walton WPVI logo
Wednesday, January 31, 2024 4:42PM
Center City Restaurant Week returns with deals at 100+ restaurants
Center City District Restaurant Week features a host of restaurants offering special deals and exclusive menus.
WPVI

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Center City District Restaurant Week runs through February 3 with more than 100 participating restaurants offering special deals and exclusive menus for the event.

The deal includes a 3-course Prix Fix dinner menu for $45 at most restaurants.

Some of the participating restaurants are offering a premium deal that is $60 for dinner.

Lunch is also an option, with a 2-course menu being offered for $20.

There are also parking deals with participating garages offering Restaurant Week attendees $10 parking during the event.

Center City District Restaurant Week | Facebook | Instagram

Runs January 21, 2024 - February 3, 2024 | Parking Info

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW