double shooting

2 people shot on Chestnut Street in Center City Philadelphia

One man was shot in the back, chin and neck and a second man was shot in the arm, police said.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News at Noon - February 17, 2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were shot Thursday afternoon on a busy street in Center City Philadelphia, police said.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 1700 block of Chestnut Street at about 1:50 p.m.

Video from the scene showed police tape blocking off the road near the Nordstrom Rack. Officers were also focused on a silver SUV.

One man was shot in the back, chin and neck and a second man was shot in the arm, police said.

Both men were taken Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

The man who was shot in the back and neck was placed in critical condition, police said. The other man's condition was not immediately available.

There was no immediate word on a motive in the shooting.



MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
center city philadelphiagun violencedouble shootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOUBLE SHOOTING
Brothers charged in fatal double shooting inside Delaware restaurant
Police: Father, son shoot each other during altercation in Kensington
Gunman follows woman home after accidental bump at market: Police
2 dead after shooting inside Delaware restaurant: Police
TOP STORIES
Dog with special meaning to her owner now missing after SUV stolen
Trump, kids must testify in investigation of business practices: Judge
New video shows suspect wanted for robbery, theft of FedEx truck
1 Lincoln University student killed, 2 injured in dorm stabbing
Bucks County man sought in stepfather's death now in custody
Brut, Sure sprays recalled due to presence of benzene
Family speaks after being stuck on Pa. Turnpike after tanker crash
Show More
Video of cops breaking up NJ mall fight sparks outrage, investigation
Boy, 12, charged with murder after deadly 2021 carjacking
Eastern HS basketball star embracing life after cancer battle
Putin will invade Ukraine within days, says Biden
Boat launched by US students lands in Norway 462 days later
More TOP STORIES News