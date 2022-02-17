2 people shot on Chestnut Street in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were shot Thursday afternoon on a busy street in Center City Philadelphia, police said.According to police, the shooting happened in the 1700 block of Chestnut Street at about 1:50 p.m.Video from the scene showed police tape blocking off the road near the Nordstrom Rack. Officers were also focused on a silver SUV.One man was shot in the back, chin and neck and a second man was shot in the arm, police said.Both men were taken Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.The man who was shot in the back and neck was placed in critical condition, police said. The other man's condition was not immediately available.There was no immediate word on a motive in the shooting.