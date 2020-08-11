Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Center City: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a man is seriously injured after being stabbed in Center City on Monday night.It happened at 9 p.m. at 15th and Market streets.When officers arrived, authorities say they found a 37-year-old man with a stab wound to the neck, bleeding heavily.Officers rushed him to Jefferson Hospital where he's listed in critical condition.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.