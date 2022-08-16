Philadelphia police searching for Center City sex assault suspect

The suspect was last seen wearing a black Eazy-E t-shirt, black shorts, gray sneakers and a red Phillies cap.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying a sexual assault suspect.

Police say the sexual assault happened back on August 11 on the 1100 block of Chestnut Street around 1:30 a.m.

The suspect is described as a Black man roughly 30 to 40 years old.

He was last seen wearing a black Eazy-E t-shirt, black shorts, gray sneakers and a red Phillies cap.

Philadelphia police are searching for this man in connection with a sexual assault on the 1100 block of Chestnut Street.

The suspect is believed to frequent Center City Philadelphia, according to police.

He was last seen riding a maroon bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.