Central Bucks School Board names new interim superintendent following Abram Lucabaugh's resignation

Abram Lucabaugh resigned after the school board changed hands from Republican to Democratic control.

BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The new Central Bucks School Board has found an interim superintendent following the abrupt resignation of former Superintendent Abram Lucabaugh.

Jim Scanlon is expected to be approved for a six-month term during next Tuesday's board meeting.

Scanlon retired as superintendent of the West Chester Area School District in 2021.

Lucabaugh resigned after the school board changed hands from Republican to Democratic control.

In November, Lucabaugh was awarded a $700,000 severance package after his resignation, which sparked heated debates within the community. The school board voted in December to examine the legality of the six-figure package.