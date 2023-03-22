WATCH LIVE

Ceramic Concept sells works of clay art from creators of color and women

ByNatalie Jason WPVI logo
Wednesday, March 22, 2023 3:55PM
Stefani Threet, owner of Ceramic Concept, represents several clay artists who work in the medium, with a focus on artists of color and women.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When West Philadelphia native Stefani Threet was a teenager, she knew she wanted to make a living crafting works of art from clay.

Now she owns Ceramic Concept in the same neighborhood where she grew up.

She represents several artists who work in the medium, with a focus on artists of color, women, and local artists based all over the country.

She carries everything from classic mugs, to vases and kitchen items. Planters are always stocked, as well as a variety of plants to match.

Ceramic Concept | Instagram

5015 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143

open Thursday - Sunday

