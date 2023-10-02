Inside Story takes a look at how the public reacted to charges being dropped against Mark Dial in the shooting death of Eddie Irizarry.

Fallout after charges dropped in Eddie Irizarry shooting, Bob Menendez pleads not guilty, looting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards and the Panel discuss the fallout after a judge dismissed all charges for Officer Mark Dial in the shooting death of Eddie Irizarry.

From the protests, to the looting, to the erosion of public trust with law enforcement, how can current and future leaders stand firm on crime and keep the community safe?

Other topics include, New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez pleading not guilty to bribery charges in court while local politicians and fellow Democrats call on him to resign.

Lastly, we examine how automatic voter registration could be a game-changer in Pennsylvania.

Get the Inside Story with panelists Larry Platt, Derek Green, Liz Preate Havey and Sam Katz.