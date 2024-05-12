Intoxicated man critically injured after being struck by car in Philly

1 man critically injured after hit-and-run in Philadelphia

1 man critically injured after hit-and-run in Philadelphia

1 man critically injured after hit-and-run in Philadelphia

1 man critically injured after hit-and-run in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a man seriously injured in the city's Crescentville neighborhood.

It happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities say two intoxicated men were crossing East Tabor Road when one of them was struck by a car.

The striking vehicle fled the scene, according to police.

The man who was struck was transported to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.

Police have not released any further information on the crash. No description of a vehicle has been provided.