Charges filed in crash that killed New Jersey couple headed to their wedding

EMBED <>More Videos

N.J. couple on way to their wedding killed in I-78 crash. Watch the report from Walter Perez on Action News at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2018

READING, Pa. (WPVI) -- A truck driver from California has been charged following a chain reaction crash that killed a New Jersey couple headed to their wedding.

24-year-old Jaspreet Singh Chahal, of Fresno, was charged with homicide by vehicle, reckless driving and related offenses.

The crash happened November 14 on Interstate 78 in Berks County, Pennsylvania.

The victims, 42-year-old Joseph Kearney and 35-year-old Kathryn Schurtz of Jersey City were headed Pittsburgh.

According to police, Chahal's truck hit the couple's SUV from behind. The impact pushed the SUV into several other tractor-trailers, and the vehicles caught fire.

A warrant has been issued for Chahal's arrest.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
windsor townshipcar crashpennsylvania newsnew jersey newshomicidetruck crash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspicious package prompts evacuations in Glassboro
Longtime Phillies exec David Montgomery dies at 72
Body cam shows officer punching, pepper spraying handcuffed mentally-ill teen
Royal baby gets name: Archie
Delco school drops words 'God Bless America' due to complaint
Police: Woman attacks boyfriend with hammer in SW Philadelphia
Show More
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Not As Warm Today
Mueller report: Trump invokes privilege, Barr contempt vote soon
Kraft offers to cover babysitting expenses for a "Mother's Day Away"
Walmart raises minimum age to buy tobacco to 21
Michigan 5th grader saves choking teacher
More TOP STORIES News