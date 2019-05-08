Charges filed in crash that killed New Jersey couple headed to their wedding

READING, Pa. (WPVI) -- A truck driver from California has been charged following a chain reaction crash that killed a New Jersey couple headed to their wedding.24-year-old Jaspreet Singh Chahal, of Fresno, was charged with homicide by vehicle, reckless driving and related offenses.The crash happened November 14 on Interstate 78 in Berks County, Pennsylvania.The victims, 42-year-old Joseph Kearney and 35-year-old Kathryn Schurtz of Jersey City were headed Pittsburgh.According to police, Chahal's truck hit the couple's SUV from behind. The impact pushed the SUV into several other tractor-trailers, and the vehicles caught fire.A warrant has been issued for Chahal's arrest.------