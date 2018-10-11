Charges reduced for fmr. Philadelphia officer in fatal shooting, posts bail

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Former Philadelphia police officer arrested in the fatal shooting of a man in Hunting Park last year posted bail Thursday after a judge granted bail and reduced the charges.
Ryan Pownall wasn't in court Thursday, but his supporters were, as was the family of David Jones, the man who was killed.
The judge reduced the former officer's charge from first-degree murder to third-degree murder, saying the grand jury did not find enough evidence to support the higher charge.
The officer, now fired from the force, is the first on-duty officer charged with murder since 1999.
Pownall fatally shot dirt bike driver David Jones after pulling him over in June 2017.
During a scuffle with Pownall, Jones was found to be armed with a gun. Investigators say he dropped the firearm before running away from officers and that's when he was fatally shot in the back.
With the change in charges comes the ability to make bail. Ryan Pownall will have to provide 10% of $500,000 bail, then will be released on house arrest while he awaits trial.
The Fraternal Order of Police released a statement saying, "We are now in the process of preparing to post bail for Ryan and looking forward to having him home to be with his family."
They then issued a longer statement, "We are happy with today's ruling to drop the charges to 3rd degree murder. This will allow officer Pownall to post bail and actively participate in his defense.
Officer Pownall looks forward to returning to his family. And again, we believe Officer Pownall will be cleared of all charges after a fair-minded jury hears all the facts of the case."
Outside the courtroom, Pownall's lawyer Fred Perri said, "When we have that opportunity, we are confident that a jury will find type that Ryan Pownall was justified in his actions on the day of this incident and he will be found of not guilty,"
David Jones' family, which was awarded $1-million from the city last week , says this is a setback, but they are confident that Pownall will be found guilty.
"We don't care what the charges are as long as there's a charge because no charge is going to bring David back. But as long as we are taking him to trial that's all we need," Jones' grandmother Donna Clement-Jackson said.
Following the judge's decision, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said in a statement: "This is a major victory for justice because we are proceeding to trial. Nearly 20 years ago, judges twice tossed murder charges against the last on-duty officer who was charged with homicide. Judge Coleman's ruling today means that history will not repeat itself and a jury will hear all the evidence in the case."
Once Pownall posts bail, he will be fitted with an electronic ankle monitor. His next court date is set for October 25th.
