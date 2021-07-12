MLB

South Jersey's Chase Petty drafted by Minnesota Twins in 1st round of MLB Draft

By
Linwood, NJ MLB Draft prospect throws 102 mph heat

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With the 26th overall pick in the MLB Draft, the Minnesota Twins selected Linwood, New Jersey's Chase Petty.

Petty, a right-hand pitcher from Mainland Regional High School, can fire the ball off the mound with extreme velocity -- 102 mph to be exact.

The last Cape Atlantic League player to go in the first round was Mike Trout, who was drafted 27th overall in 2009.



Action News caught up with Petty earlier this year. He says he throws the ball so fast that his catcher has to wear a special pad inside the glove.

"He usually gets swollen. A little black and blue. He loves when he's not catching me, but when he is, he's not a fan of me too much," Chase said with a laugh.



Chase and his family were also featured in an episode of Whistle's "No Days Off" YouTube series back in March, which you can watch below.

