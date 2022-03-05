police chase

Suspect in stolen car leads Philadelphia police on a chase through North Philadelphia

Police say the suspect crashed the stolen car near Broad Street and Oxford Avenue in North Philadelphia
EMBED <>More Videos

Police chase suspect in stolen car through North Philadelphia Saturday morning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police were led on a chase through the streets of North Philadelphia.

This started around 1:30 a.m. Saturday after a Philadelphia police officer spotted a car taken in a carjacking three days ago.

Police say they gave pursuit to the stolen vehicle, a white Dodge Charger, for several blocks.

Officials say the suspect would eventually crash near the intersection of Broad Street and Oxford Avenue.

After the crash, the suspect ran away, but police were able to capture him a few blocks from the crash scene.

Police say the suspect is not being cooperative with the investigation.

No injuries were reported during the chase and crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiapolice chasecar chase
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE CHASE
1 arrested after police chase ends in Tioga-Nicetown
Delaware police chase ends in crash; at least 1 arrested
Suspect who carjacked vehicle, led police on chase identified
NJ car theft suspect arrested after police chase, carjacking in Philly
TOP STORIES
Putin warns 3rd parties against creating Ukraine no-fly zone
Police: Threats detected against officers involved in Philly shooting
Suspect thrown out of club returns with gun, gets killed by guards
Paralyzed Amtrak victim says he is OK with not guilty verdict
Crash leaves two dead in Allentown
WNBA player Brittney Griner reportedly detained in Russia
AccuWeather: Warming Up This Weekend
Show More
Former army vet conducts operation to evacuate US expats in Ukraine
Police: 3 suspects arrested in connection to fatal shooting at ATM
Amtrak engineer found not guilty in train derailment that killed 8
Trenton, NJ intersection among the deadliest in the nation
Police: 2 suspects arrested in connection to Philly carjacking
More TOP STORIES News