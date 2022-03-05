Suspect in stolen car leads Philadelphia police on a chase through North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police were led on a chase through the streets of North Philadelphia.This started around 1:30 a.m. Saturday after a Philadelphia police officer spotted a car taken in a carjacking three days ago.Police say they gave pursuit to the stolen vehicle, a white Dodge Charger, for several blocks.Officials say the suspect would eventually crash near the intersection of Broad Street and Oxford Avenue.After the crash, the suspect ran away, but police were able to capture him a few blocks from the crash scene.Police say the suspect is not being cooperative with the investigation.No injuries were reported during the chase and crash.