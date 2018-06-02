Michigan chase suspect hits other vehicle before flipping his SUV on freeway

EMBED </>More Videos

On May 31, police in Brighton, Michigan, pursued a suspect driving a Chevrolet Tahoe sought in connection with a prior hit-and-run accident. (Brighton Police/WDIV)

BRIGHTON, Mich. --
A Michigan man is in custody after a police chase that ended with the suspect hitting another vehicle before flipping his own SUV in the middle of the freeway.

On the afternoon of May 31, police in Brighton, Michigan, began to pursue a suspect driving a Chevrolet Tahoe sought in connection with a prior hit-and-run incident, ABC affiliate WXYZ-TV reported.

Officers attempted to stop the suspect, who reportedly gave police the middle finger before fleeing onto I-96.

Dashboard camera video released by the Brighton Police Department showed the suspect weaving in and out of traffic on the freeway and driving on the shoulder at times. The suspect eventually hit another motorist who was merging onto the freeway, causing that driver to spin off of the road.

That collision caused the suspect to lose control of his vehicle, which spins out before flipping over and coming to a stop in the middle of the freeway.

Investigators believe heroin and other drugs were involved in the incident, WXYZ reported. Police have not released the suspect's identity, and it's not clear what he has been charged with.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldpolice chasehigh-speed chaserollover crashdashboard camerasMichigan
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News