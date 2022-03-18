disney+ streaming service

Watch an exclusive clip from the new Disney+ Original movie 'Cheaper by the Dozen'

The fresh take on the 2003 hit family comedy is now streaming on Disney+.
EMBED <>More Videos

'Code Red' | Exclusive clip from 'Cheaper by the Dozen'

It's a "code red" in the Baker household!

In this exclusive clip from the new Disney+ Original movie, "Cheaper by the Dozen," the blended family of 12 has only 10 minutes to go through their chaotic morning routine. Check it out in the video player above.

The movie, a fresh take on the 2003 hit family comedy, tells the story of the Bakers' raucous exploits as they navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business.

It stars Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff, Erika Christensen, Timon Kyle Durrett, Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo Abelo Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote and Luke Prael. The movie is directed by Gail Lerner, with a screenplay by Kenya Barris and Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry based on the novel by Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey. Kenya Barris is producing, with Shawn Levy, Gabrielle Union, Brian Dobbins and Donald J. Lee, Jr. serving as executive producers.

"Cheaper by the Dozen" is now streaming on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmovie newsdisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
'Turning Red' may be Disney/Pixar's edgiest film yet
'Turning Red' tackles puberty, chaos of adolescence
It's been a big year so far for 'West Side Story' star Ariana DeBose
Disney+ to introduce ad-supported subscription offering in late 2022
TOP STORIES
Woman carjacked, kidnapped at Philadelphia Mills mall speaks out
Some Philly residents getting their water turned off; PWD responds
2 cheerleaders save the day when ball gets stuck
'What has happened in Philly?': Innocent bystander injured in shootout
Teen riding bicycle killed in Philly drive-by shooting: Police
'SNL' star Pete Davidson will not head to space on Blue Origin flight
Claude Giroux honored in likely last game with Philadelphia Flyers
Show More
Officer incapacitated by bee sting moved into hospice care
Russian strikes hit outskirts of Ukrainian capital and Lviv
Philadelphia officer charged with perjury after arrest audit
Fmr. Wildcat, now Blue Hens star: Dylan Painter ready to dance
Moderna seeks FDA authorization for 4th dose of COVID shot
More TOP STORIES News