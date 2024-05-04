Philadelphia's Fan Expo returns to Convention Center this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The costumes, characters, comics and collectibles return to the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia for this year's Fan Expo.

Celebrities are on the guest list too!

Stars of the silver screen and TV classics will be there for questions, autographs and photos.

The Griswold family will be in attendance, including Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, and goofy Cousin Eddie, Randy Quaid.

Rosario Dawson, the star of the Star Wars' "Ahsoka" series streaming on Disney+, and Hayden Christensen, of Obi-Wan Kenobi, will join galactic forces on a panel.

The three-day event will run at the Convention Center through Sunday evening.