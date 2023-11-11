Chef in custody after allegedly stabbing someone during altercation at Montgomery Co. restaurant

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A chef is in custody after allegedly stabbing someone at a restaurant in Montgomery County on Saturday.

According to police, the incident happened just before 4 p.m. at Bar Lucca on Hector Street in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Officers were dispatched to the restaurant for reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, police were told there was an altercation between the restaurant's chef and an individual that escalated.

The chef then stabbed the victim, police say. The chef, who has not been identified by police, was taken into custody.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where their condition is unknown.

Bar Lucca did not comment on the stabbing but did say they were thankful for the police's assistance.

No further information has been released on this incident.