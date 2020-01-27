Store employee opens fire on robbery suspects

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police release video of an attempted robbery that ended when the victim opened fire on the suspects.

The incident occurred Friday afternoon at the Chelten Deli Market on Chelten Avenue.

Police say the two suspects entered the store, and one of them pulled a gun on the worker.

That's when police say the worker pulled his own gun and fired three shots at the suspects, who quickly ran out.

No one was hurt.

Police say the employee had a permit to carry, and the gun was properly registered.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiarobberyshots firedarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Show More
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
More TOP STORIES News