Police identify woman killed in Cheltenham Township hit-and-run crash; suspect sought

CHELTENHAM TWP., PA. (WPVI) -- Cheltenham Township police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a woman on Sunday night and fled the scene.

The crash happened at 8:13 p.m. at the intersection of Cheltenham and Ogontz avenues.

According to police, 30-year-old Shanna Hurdle was crossing Cheltenham Avenue when she was struck.

Police are looking for a white SUV, possibly a GMC, that has front end and hood damage.

"She was magnetic. She was fierce. She was bold. She was courageous. We just miss her so much. We're dying on the inside," said Hurdle's brother, Kelvin Bloodsaw. "She just came back from the Dominican Republic. She was living her best life. She had a future, a promising bright future and it was just taken away like that."

Hurdle's step-mother, Shannon Hurdle said, "Our world was a better place because she was in it and it will never be the same without her."

The striking vehicle was last seen turning onto Upsal Street in Philadelphia moments after the crash.

"From the video, the vehicle did in fact run the victim over," said Lt. Andy Snyder of Cheltenham Police Department.

Snyder says the driver, without question, knows they hit someone. The front end is clearly damaged.

"We did recover some pieces of the vehicle at the scene. It would be plainly obvious they did strike a person," Snyder added.

Hurdle's family is just pleading with the driver to come forward.

Shane Hurdle, Shanna's father, said, "Just do the right thing, turn yourself in. It's not going to go away."

"You can help us. You can help us. You can help us heal. Please come forward. We need our healing to begin," Shannon said.

"Please, just turn yourself in," added Shanna's mom, Stephanie Murdoch.

If you have any information about the striking vehicle, you are urged to call Cheltenham Police at (215) 885-1600.
