Surveillance video captures Cheltenham Township robbery, stabbing; search for suspect continues

CHELTENHAM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Cheltenham, Montgomery County are asking for help identifying a robbery suspect who stabbed at woman inside a business.According to police, the suspect entered a Mr. Cigarette store located on the 400 block of W Cheltenham Avenue on Wednesday at about 12:55 p.m.A 62-year-old woman was stabbed twice during the robbery and was taken by EMS to a local trauma center where she underwent emergency surgery for life threatening injuries. The victim is the owner's mom, police said. She remains in critical condition.Police say the suspect is between 20 to 30 years old and was wearing a black surgical mask and fur-trimmed hat during the robbery.The man left the store and was least seen heading on Cheltenham Ave towards Valley Rd. Residents in this area are urged to check any video surveillance systems for footage of the suspect.Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheltenham police at 215-885-1600 x499, or dial 9-1-1.