What the results of Philadelphia's election means for the city going forward

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell and the Inside Story panel discuss the results from Tuesday's Election Day, highlighted by Cherelle Parker making history as Philadelphia's first female mayor.

They also discuss the Working Families Party shutting out Republicans for two minority at-large council seats.

Other topics include Democrats retaining control of the majority in the New Jersey Legislature; low turnout among registered voters in Philadelphia and Dan Mcaffrey's Pennsylvania Supreme Court win.

The panel also examines "Moms for Liberty" rejection in PA suburban school board elections; plus, is former N.J. Governor Jim McGreevey launching a return to politics?

Get the Inside Story with panelists Sharmain Matlock-Turner, Donna Gentile O'Donnell, Liz Preate Havey and Brian Tierney.