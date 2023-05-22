Inside Story breaks down the outcome of Tuesday's election, including Cherelle Parker's historic win, the City Council race and more.

How Cherelle Parker made history in the mayor's race, what the polls got wrong in the PA Primaries

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards and the panelists discuss the outcome of the Tuesday's Primary elections, starting with the historic win for Cherelle Parker as she becomes the first woman and first Black woman to be the Democratic nominee for Mayor of Philadelphia.

The panel broke down what lead to her decisive win in the primary, and the November showdown with Republican David Oh.

Other topics include: The Philadelphia City Council race results, what issues resonated most with voters, how the local Progressive movement fared and why the pre-election polls were so off in predicting the outcome of the mayor's race.

This week's panel consists of Nelson Diaz, George Burrell, Sam Katz and G. Terry Madonna.