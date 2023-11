Inside Story takes a look at Republicans in Philadelphia and Bucks County and Mayor Cherelle Parker's plan for law and order in Philadelphia.

Bucks County uproar, GOP's strengh in Philadelphia, Mayor Cherelle Parker's plan for law and order

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week on Inside Story, Matt O'Donnell and the panel of insiders talk about the uproar in Bucks County over the $700,000 severance package given by the outgoing GOP-majority Board to Superintendent Abram Lucabaugh.

They also discuss the GOP in Philadelphia. Is it dead?

And Cherelle Parker's approach to law and order, as she promises to announce her police chief pick before Thanksgiving.