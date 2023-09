House fire displaces family of three in Cherry Hill, New Jersey

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A fire broke out in Cherry Hill, New Jersey overnight, displacing a family of three.

It happened at a home on the unit block of Ogden Avenue.

Officials say heavy smoke could be seen coming from the second floor of the two story house.

That fire is under control.

No injuries were reported.