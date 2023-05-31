Birthday surprise: YouTube star visits NJ boy in a battle with leukemia

In recent days, Cameron's family says he's been dealt some setbacks in his health, which made Tuesday's visit all the more special.

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 3-year-old boy in Cherry Hill is fighting for his life.

On Tuesday, Cameron Bruder got a birthday visit and a much-needed smile from his favorite YouTube star, Handyman Hal.

He traveled from South Carolina to meet one of his biggest fans, who is receiving hospice care at home.

We first met Cameron a few weeks ago when local business owners banded together to send him to Walt Disney World for a few days as a break from aggressive treatment for leukemia.

Handyman Hal with Cameron Bruder

In recent days, Cameron's family says he's been dealt some setbacks in his health, which made Tuesday's visit all the more special.

"It's hard to explain how wonderful it was to see him smile and to be extremely happy," says Christina Bruder, Cameron's mother. "It means the world to us, and it means the world to Cameron to see his favorite YouTube personality in real life."

Handyman Hal even brought Cameron his very own drill, and he got right to work.

The family says, right now, the T-cell trial they were counting on did not work.

As they wait for other medical options, the family says they are simply hoping for a miracle.

