Truck crashes into South Jersey dentist office, 2 injured

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A large truck went off the road in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and crashed into a dental office.

It happened just after 1 p.m. along Route 70 and Kenwood Drive at Lakeview Dental Care.

Officials say the tree company truck went into the building and caught fire, trapping the driver.

The driver was rescued and reportedly suffered serious injuries.

Officials say an office manager was also hurt, but we're told her injuries didn't appear to be serious.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.