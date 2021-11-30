hit and run

Family of Cherry Hill hit-and-run victim asks driver to come forward: 'We want answers'

Cherry Hill police say 29-year-old Tabreia Ewing was killed by a driver on Thanksgiving night.
CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The family of a woman who was struck and killed in Cherry Hill, New Jersey is pleading for a hit-and-run driver to come forward.

Police say she was trying to cross the westbound lanes of Route 70, near the Garden State Park shopping plaza, around 7:10 p.m. when she was hit by a dark-colored vehicle near the center median.

Ewing's body wasn't discovered until after 11:00 a.m. on Friday.

"We're hurt. We're lost. We want answers. I feel like my sister ain't hurt nobody. She wouldn't hurt a fly, and she definitely didn't deserve this," said the victim's brother, Joshua Ewing. "Whoever did this to my sister, please turn yourself in."

Joshua said he last saw his sister on Thanksgiving morning before her work shift at Wawa.

Part of the busy Route 70 was shut down on Friday as police investigated. Drivers say the roadway gets even more congested this time of year.

"It does get busy especially around the holidays, so it's tough. It's really tough and it's sad that that happened," said Shaw Dixon of Lawnside, who drives frequently in this area for work.

Now, Tabreia Ewing's family is preparing for their first holiday season without her.

"A wonderful, great aunt. And that's another thing that hurts me too, she didn't even have kids. She was young. She didn't even get a chance to live her life," said Joshua.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the area to aid their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cherry Hill Police at (856) 432-8860.

