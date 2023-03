Cherry's Baking Company delivers to the greater Philadelphia and Wilmington areas for orders placed online about a week in advance.

Cheesecakes of all flavors fill the mobile menu at Cherry's Baking Company

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Teresa Jones started her mobile baking company to make and sell gourmet cheesecakes in over 30 varieties.

Teresa also sells her cheesecakes at pop-ups and farmer's markets.

Cherry's Baking Company | Facebook | Instagram

267-423-4720