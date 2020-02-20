Man abducted in Chester then tied up inside Boothwyn home: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5948567" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Multiple suspects are on the run after police say an abduction that started in Chester, Pennsylvania ended with a shooting in broad daylight in the middle of a Delaware County neighborhood.

BOOTHWYN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Multiple suspects are on the run after police say an abduction that started in Chester, Pennsylvania ended with a shooting in broad daylight in the middle of a Delaware County neighborhood.It happened on Wednesday afternoon on the 500 block of Kerlin Street.Detectives say a man was abducted by at least two suspects, maybe more, for an unknown reason in Chester.The incident then carried over to Boothwyn where a man was tied up inside a home on Graham Avenue.Once inside, police say the suspects made enormous cash demands and tied the victim up.Police say the suspects didn't get what they wanted so they left the victim tied up and walked out.Shortly after, chaos erupted.Detectives say the victim was able to get free, hop in his truck and went after the suspects.Police say the suspects start opening fire in the neighborhood."There was three guys walking up the street. They were spread out which made me look. Then a truck came flying around the corner doing 50-60 mph down a 15 mph street," said one witness."I heard them all yell, "Here he comes!" They took off up Okiola. When he got to the intersection the gunfire started," said the witness.The victim's truck was shot at least twice but no one was hurt.The shooters fled on foot and are still on the loose.It's still unclear what led up to the abduction.Anyone with any information is asked to call police.