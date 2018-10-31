Great Valley High School principal resigns after admitting to stealing medicine from nurse's office

MALVERN, Pa. (WPVI) --
A Chester County high school principal has resigned after being arrested on theft and drug charges.

Great Valley High School principal, 44-year-old Michael Flick, was charged with multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance and theft.

According to an email sent home to parents from the school district superintendent, the school in Malvern discovered some of the prescription medications were missing from the school nurse's office last week.

They reported the missing drugs to East Whiteland Township police and the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

After a brief investigation, Flick admitted he was behind the missing medication.

In a letter to the school district, Flick apologized and said he was seeking treatment and focusing on health and family.

Flick has been principal at the school since 2012 and is a married father of three.

He was in a serious car accident a few years ago that left him with severe injuries, and required multiple surgeries.

The email from the school district acknowledges substance abuse is an epidemic in the country and they will meet with the staff to ensure they know of all the support services available.

Additional counselors will be on hand at the school for any students who need to talk to someone.

