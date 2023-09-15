Residents warned about scammers in wake of devastating fire that displaced 90 in Chester County

The blaze broke out late Wednesday night at a warehouse on South 3rd Street.

OXFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Chester County are warning residents to beware of scammers in the wake of a devastating fire that happened earlier this week.

Oxford Borough officials say some people are looking to take advantage of the generosity by diverting donations or soliciting for their own services.

It quickly spread to other buildings on the block, displacing roughly 90 residents.

Borough leaders are reminding everyone that door-to-door sales or solicitations are not allowed, and violators could face a $1,000 fine.