Residents displaced after massive fire in Oxford, Pa. to be moved to hotels

Residents displaced after massive fire in Oxford to be moved to hotels

OXFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Chester County Office of Emergency Management will begin moving displaced residents from that massive fire in Oxford, Pennsylvania to hotels on Friday.

In all 90 people were displaced by the fire that began late Wednesday night and continued into Thursday morning.

Nearly 40 people stayed at a shelter overnight.

The four-alarm blaze likely started in a warehouse, and then spread to nearby businesses and apartments on Third Street.

Twenty-five families had to be evacuated because of the fire. Five businesses also burned down.

No one was seriously injured.