Chester County Health Department recommends schools to start virtually, in Delco too

Transitioning to a more in-person instructional model can only be considered when thresholds are met for three (3) consecutive weeks and at least a 0.5% cumulative decrease in positivity over the three weeks is reached.

Transitioning to a more virtual instructional model can only be done when thresholds are met for two (2) consecutive weeks. It is recommended that reviews of thresholds occur at regular intervals to minimize frequent transitions between instructional models.

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Chester County Health Department is recommending that all schools in the county, as well as in Delaware County, start all-virtual for the upcoming school year. In a statement released Friday , and which can be read in full below, the Chester County Health Department, which is currently serving both Chester and Delaware counties in their coronavirus pandemic response, said, "Such a start will mitigate any impact anticipated by increased cases due to the end of the summer holiday."Chester County health officials said come October 9, districts in both counties that opted to follow the virtual guidance can reassess whether to continue virtual instruction.Schools providing special education, early childhood development programs, or career and vocational education are exempt from starting the academic year virtually. The Owen J. Roberts School District says it has changed its reopening plans in accordance with the new recommendations.Originally, parents in the district could choose from virtual or hybrid instruction.In a letter to the community, Superintendent Dr. Susan Lloyd said this will mean that on September 8, the district's elementary school students, as well as its secondary students, will start the year virtually through October 9. She said special education students with IEPs or 504 Plans may attend in-person and athletes may continue preseason training."I understand that many will be disappointed by this current development. I have been very vocal in my belief that students need to return to in-person teaching and learning if only for a few days a week. However, from the beginning, the OJR School Board and I have been equally vocal about the necessity to adhere to the guidance from our local health authority in order to keep everyone safe and healthy," Lloyd said. "Thank you for being nimble as we move through these very fluid times together."