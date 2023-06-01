Philly Balloon Fest, Devon Horse Show and Country Fair highlights best of Chester Co. summer

GLENMOORE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Nothing says summer like road trips, and you don't have to go far to find summer fun.
Here are some options for things to see and do, almost all outdoors, in Chester County's Brandywine Valley.
Philly Balloon Fest | Facebook | Instagram
1326 Pottstown Pike, Glenmoore, PA 19343
610-679-8865
July 2-3
Devon Horse Show and Country Fair | Facebook | Instagram
23 Dorset Road, Devon, PA 19333
610-688-2554
May 25 - June 4, 2023
Styer's Festival of the Peony | Facebook | Instagram
4313 S. Creek Road, Chadds Ford, PA 19317
Through May 29
SIW Vegetables | Facebook | Instagram
4317 Creek Road, Chadds Ford, PA 19317
Field to Fork with Jezabel's: June 14 at 6 p.m.
Chaddsford Winery | Facebook | Instagram
632 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, PA 19317
610-388-6221
Kennett Summerfest | Facebook | Instagram
100 block of South Broad Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348
June 11, 2023, 3-7pm
Voices Underground: "Fashioning Freedom" | Facebook | Instagram
1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348
June 16, 2023, 6:30pm - at Longwood Gardens