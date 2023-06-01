Here are some options for things to see and do, almost all outdoors, in Chester County's Brandywine Valley.

Philly Balloon Fest, Devon Horse Show and Country Fair highlights best of Chester Co. summer

GLENMOORE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Nothing says summer like road trips, and you don't have to go far to find summer fun.

Philly Balloon Fest | Facebook | Instagram

1326 Pottstown Pike, Glenmoore, PA 19343

610-679-8865

July 2-3

Devon Horse Show and Country Fair | Facebook | Instagram

23 Dorset Road, Devon, PA 19333

610-688-2554

May 25 - June 4, 2023

Styer's Festival of the Peony | Facebook | Instagram

4313 S. Creek Road, Chadds Ford, PA 19317

Through May 29

SIW Vegetables | Facebook | Instagram

4317 Creek Road, Chadds Ford, PA 19317

Field to Fork with Jezabel's: June 14 at 6 p.m.

Chaddsford Winery | Facebook | Instagram

632 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, PA 19317

610-388-6221

Kennett Summerfest | Facebook | Instagram

100 block of South Broad Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348

June 11, 2023, 3-7pm

Voices Underground: "Fashioning Freedom" | Facebook | Instagram

Longwood Gardens

1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348

June 16, 2023, 6:30pm - at Longwood Gardens