Rescuers called to scene of plane accident in Chester County

Officials say a plane came in too low and clipped some wires.

6abc Digital Staff
Wednesday, March 22, 2023 6:43PM
NEW GARDEN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Rescuers were called to an accident involving a plane Wednesday afternoon in Chester County.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in New Garden Twp.

Officials say a plane came in too low and clipped some wires.

Those wires came down and started a fire in a field. Firefighters and other first responders could be seen on location.

There were no injuries to anyone on the plane.

PECO says more than 130 customers were without power.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

