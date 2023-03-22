Rescuers called to scene of plane accident in Chester County

Rescuers were called to an accident involving a plane Wednesday afternoon in Chester County.

NEW GARDEN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Rescuers were called to an accident involving a plane Wednesday afternoon in Chester County.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in New Garden Twp.

Those wires came down and started a fire in a field. Firefighters and other first responders could be seen on location.

There were no injuries to anyone on the plane.

PECO says more than 130 customers were without power.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.