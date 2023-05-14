200 artists will put their work on display at Chester County Studio Tour May 20-21

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Seventy-nine studios are opening their doors for the two-day Chester County Studio Tour.

"This is a great way to meet an artist, see where artists work," says Jeff Schaller, artist and founder of the Chester County Studio Tour.

Schaller started the tour 13 years ago to give people an opportunity to engage with artists outside a gallery setting. It's a free event with no ticket required.

"It's just a simple way of collecting artwork," he says. "And there's a personal connection that you're making when you're buying artwork like that."

Schaller opens his Pink Cow Studio, and he's hosting other artists on his property.

He's currently working on acrylic painting, but he's done some encaustic work in the past.

"I paint popular cultural things, things that are happy, fun," he says.

The tour features a variety of artists working in different mediums. There are textile artists, painters, pastel artists, jewelers, ceramicists, potters, photographers and digital artists, just to name a few.

"There's something for everybody," says Schaller.

Susan O'Hanlon, a ceramic artist, is stop number 33 on the tour.

"I do a lot of different types of ceramic art, but primarily now I'm working in colored porcelain," says O'Hanlon.

At Susan O'Hanlon Pottery there are many items available, from jewelry, to noodle bowls, and even little plates and platters.

"Some of the artists will actually be doing demos, so you can see the process and how their artwork's made," says Schaller.

"We're all about meeting people and showing them what we do," says O'Hanlon.

Stop by Warwick Furnace Farm to see Claire Rosen's photography.

Her work often features animals and she's traveled around the globe to photograph them in different settings. She says she enjoys the "unpredictability" of photographing animals.

"I like to construct elaborate scenes," says Rosen of her work.

There are photographs of animals dining around dinner tables, portraits of live birds as well as still lifes.

Rosen says she'll have her 'Birds of Prey' series on display for the tour, which features owls, falcons and hawks.

Most artists are offering a piece for a special price for the county collector series.

"It's available 10 o'clock, Saturday morning," says O'Hanlon.

"Look for these little stickers - $90," says Schaller.

Use the 'Find 5' feature on your phone to locate the five studios closest to you, or just follow the signs on the street.

"Get in your car, find a studio, say hi, introduce yourself to the artist," says Schaller.

"We're really excited," says O'Hanlon.

The Chester County Studio Tour runs May 20 and 21.

