1 student injured in altercation at Chester High School; 3 detained for questioning

One student suffered a 4-inch laceration. It was not immediately clear if a weapon was used.

Action News has learned three students were detained for questioning after an altercation at the school.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A student was injured Thursday morning in an altercation at a high school in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Officers were called to Chester High School just after 10:30 a.m. for an incident inside the building.

Action News has learned three students were detained for questioning after an altercation.

One student suffered a 4-inch laceration to the arm. It was not immediately clear if a weapon was used.

The injured student was taken to an area hospital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.