At least 4 injured after shooting in Chester, Pennsylvania: Police

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Chester, Pennsylvania are investigating a shooting that left at least four people injured on Monday night, according to police.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. on the 700 block of Pennell Street.

There was no immediate word on the conditions of the victims at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Chester Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delaware countycrimeshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14 Philly council members say no to $14M police budget increase
Dash-cam video released in fatal police shooting of unarmed black man
Body of man found along Schuylkill River in Philly
Philadelphia police staff inspector surrenders
12 Bucks Co. COVID-19 cases linked to house gathering at Jersey shore
Manayunk company helping to monitor COVID-19 spread
Local COVID-19 Trends Moving in the Right Direction... For The Most Part
Show More
As southeastern Pa. goes 'yellow' it's back to work for some in Philly
Summer camp begins at Chester County YMCA
Neighborhoods with ransacked grocery stores receive free food
2020 election: Has Trump hit bottom? Polls show him trailing
Temple responds after video shows Philly staff inspector hit student
More TOP STORIES News