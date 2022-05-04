deadly shooting

Man fatally shot inside Chester, Pennsylvania market

A man in his 20s was shot inside the KNF market, police said. He was a patron of the store.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man fatally shot inside Chester market

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person was fatally shot Wednesday morning at a store in Chester, Pennsylvania, police said.

Officers were called to the KNF Market on West 3rd Street at about 10 a.m.

A man in his 20s was shot inside the store, police said. He was a patron of the market.

No arrests have been made.

MORE TOP STORIES:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chesterpennsylvania newsdeadly shootingfatal shootingguns
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Man accused of killing girlfriend's 16-year-old daughter: police
Former Philly officer charged with murder in shooting of 12-year-old
Man fatally shot in North Philadelphia
Newly released police tape shows Alec Baldwin after 'Rust' shooting
TOP STORIES
NE Philly suspect: Give me your money 'or I'll blow your brains out'
Mom accused of shooting sons was in dispute with landlord: Court docs
Hal the dog, found tied to tree looking like 'skeleton,' rescued
Bear roaming suburbs caught in tree near Delco home
Phoebe Bridgers says she had an abortion last year
Man who assaulted crew, duct taped to seat on Philly plane sentenced
NJ man gets 14-year sentence for role in online dating scheme
Show More
Intuit to pay $141M settlement over 'free' TurboTax ads
Dave Chappelle attacked onstage at Netflix show in Los Angeles
New Jersey bag ban now in effect: What you should know
What Justices Kavanaugh, Gorsuch and Barrett previously said about Roe
Young fan has tears of joy after being gifted Aaron Judge's HR ball
More TOP STORIES News