Man fatally shot inside Chester, Pennsylvania market

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person was fatally shot Wednesday morning at a store in Chester, Pennsylvania, police said.
Officers were called to the KNF Market on West 3rd Street at about 10 a.m.
A man in his 20s was shot inside the store, police said. He was a patron of the market.
No arrests have been made.
