Chester police investigating violent confrontation involving officer during house party

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police announced an investigation into a St. Patrick's Day celebration that turned violent in Delaware County.
Video sent to Action News by a viewer shows a Chester police officer striking a young woman in the face with a gun after the woman appears to push him.
Police say they responded to reports of a riot Saturday afternoon just after 5 p.m. in the 900 block of East 16th Street.
Investigators say a violent altercation broke out when a group forced its way into a party inside a home and assaulted several people.
Moments later, police say 20-year-old Dominique Difiore struck a police sergeant and was taken into custody.
Several others were also arrested on assault and alcohol-related offenses.
Chester police say they are investigating the incident and the officer's actions.
The police department released this statement on the pending investigation:
"A partial video of the event is circulating on various social media platforms. The incident, the video, and level of force used in connection with the event are all currently under investigation. There were numerous assaults and a collage age St. Patrick's celebration going on in the neighborhood at the time of this incident. Police are still conducting investigations to determine if other persons will be charged in relation to the events of the day."
