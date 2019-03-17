Chester police investigating violent confrontation involving officer during house party

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police announced an investigation into a St. Patrick's Day celebration that turned violent in Delaware County.Video sent to Action News by a viewer shows a Chester police officer striking a young woman in the face with a gun after the woman appears to push him.Police say they responded to reports of a riot Saturday afternoon just after 5 p.m. in the 900 block of East 16th Street.Investigators say a violent altercation broke out when a group forced its way into a party inside a home and assaulted several people.Moments later, police say 20-year-old Dominique Difiore struck a police sergeant and was taken into custody.Several others were also arrested on assault and alcohol-related offenses.Chester police say they are investigating the incident and the officer's actions.The police department released this statement on the pending investigation: