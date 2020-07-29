Chester Upland School District will reopen virtually, conduct classes online through remainder of 2020

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Chester Upland School District will reopen virtually and conduct class online through, at least, the remainder of 2020, officials announced Wednesday.The plan was created through the leadership of Superintendent Dr. Carol D. Birks and a pandemic task force who worked with experts, faculty, families and the community to determine the best course of action for the fall, a news release said."Dr. Birks and the Pandemic School Reopening Task Force worked tirelessly to make a recommendation that is safe for faculty, staff and students and will not disrupt the continuity of learning or classes," said Receiver Dr. Juan R. Baughn.Though the plan to reopen virtually has been approved, comprehensive details of the educational program will be released in mid-August, officials said. The District will hold another set of open-discussion forums on August 11 at 9 a.m. and August 12, at 12:30 p.m. for faculty and staff; and August 11 and August 12 at 6 p.m. for families and community.Chester Upland's school year will begin on Sept.1.In October 2020, the task force will reconvene to assess the pandemic crisis, restrictions and recommendations to determine the best course of action for the remainder of the school year."We are looking forward to welcoming our students and families back virtually," said Dr. Birks. "Of course, we look forward to the day when we can welcome everyone back for total reopening of in person learning, but our first priority is to ensure safety, while still offering a meaningful, challenging and equitable learning experience."