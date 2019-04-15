Chestnut Hill sexual assault suspect sentenced to prison

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who allegedly attacked and sexually assaulted a woman inside her Chestnut Hill home was sentenced to at least 42 years in prison.

Authorities say James Bradley broke into the home in January 2017, when the victim and her husband were sleeping.

Prosecutors say he sexually assaulted her, while holding her husband at gunpoint.

At some point, he put the gun down.

The woman grabbed it and tried to shoot Bradley, but the gun did not fire.
