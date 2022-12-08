WATCH LIVE

Philadelphia police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Chestnut Hill

Authorities tell Action News a man killed a woman and then shot himself inside a vehicle.

By6abc Digital Staff and Jaclyn Lee via WPVI logo
Thursday, December 8, 2022 3:31AM
Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Chestnut Hill
Philadelphia police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the city's Chestnut Hill section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the city's Chestnut Hill section.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Bethlehem Pike near Germantown Avenue.

Authorities tell Action News a man killed a woman and then shot himself inside a vehicle.

The gunshots rang out blocks away from the shopping district in Chestnut Hill.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available.

