Philadelphia police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Chestnut Hill

Philadelphia police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the city's Chestnut Hill section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the city's Chestnut Hill section.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Bethlehem Pike near Germantown Avenue.

The gunshots rang out blocks away from the shopping district in Chestnut Hill.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available.

